Save up to 40% on Fujifilm instant cameras, printers, and film from $10

Amazon offers the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 Hybrid Instant Camera in both colors for $119.99 shipped. Usually fetching $200, here you’re saving 40% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 and marking a new all-time low. Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ20 Camera delivers the brand’s signature retro-inspired design alongside a rechargeable battery, 4x digital zoom and a 2.7-inch color LCD monitor. It also lets you record quick 15-second videos on top of the usual instant photo perks. With delivery slated for before Christmas, this is a great way to capture all of the memories from your celebration this year, in whatever form it takes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 270 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Fujifilm deals from $10.

Other Fujifilm deals:

If you’d rather take some photos of all the holiday action from the sky, Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro Drones have dropped to new all-time lows today. With prices starting at $1,045, you’ll be able to save as much as $566 on the brand’s popular folding quadcopters.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 features:

The instax SQUARE SQ20 allows you to creatively showcase the beauty of moving subjects. Whether you’re capturing that exciting moment or a thrilling adventure the instax SQ20 allows you to enjoy photography and instant prints like never before.

