Build a Plex media server with up to $80 off QNAP NAS starting at $159

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $499 shipped. Also at Adorama for the same price. Usually fetching $580 or more, today’s offer amounts to at least $80 in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best offer to date. If the new year has you thinking it’s time to build out a home backup solution and media server, QNAP’s 4-bay NAS is worth a look. It’s powerful enough to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex, plus there’s a pair of 2.5GbE ports that enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside upgradeable RAM, there’s also an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $159.

Other QNAP NAS deals:

If you don’t need the extra compute power and can settle for adding some raw storage into your setup, G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems are down to new all-time lows at up to $300 off right now. Otherwise, check out our review of Synology’s 5-bay DS1520+ NAS for another notable way to elevate your setup.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

