G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $549 (Save up to $300)

Amazon is currently discounting G-Technology’s lineup of G-RAID Thunderbolt 3 Dual Hard Drive systems starting at $549 shipped for the 8TB model. Usually fetching $630, you’re saving $81 here with today’s offer marking one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. Featuring two 3.5-inch hard drive slots, this particular model comes decked out with two 4TB drives that can be configured in RAID for added data protection. On top of its sleek silver design that’ll blend in with your Mac setup, there’s Thunderbolt 3 connectivity here that allows for up to 10 Gb/s transfer speeds. There’s also an HDMI output as well as a pair of additional Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting additional accessories or hard drives. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other G-Technology G-RAID storage deals:

And while you’re upgrading the workstation, our Mac accessories guide is a great resource to check out for even more price cuts. This aluminum MacBook stand is still down to $26 alongside a notable offer on WD’s Red Plus 8TB internal HDD at $150.

G-RAID Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive features:

The G-RAID with Thunderbolt 3 is an ultra-fast, high-performance, dual 7200RPM Enterprise-class hard drive storage system featuring Thunderbolt 3, USB-C (supports USB 3.1 Gen 2) and HDMI connectivity for ultimate flexibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!