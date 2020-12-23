RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, much more at $40 (33% off)

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-in-1 USB-C Hub for $40.19 shipped with the code IIGZH6G7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 33% overall and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This hub comes packed with just about every port you could need. There’s Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, VGA, three USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, dual SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, and 87W USB-C charging passthrough. This ensures your brand-new MacBook has all of the missing ports that you need for various tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $40 on a hub.

Need to work on-the-go, but not ready to invest in a MacBook or a USB-C hub like we’re featuring today? Well, Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad might be the perfect option for you. It is on sale right now for $299, which saves $30 from its normal going rate.

RAYROW 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

he combination of VGA and HDMI interfaces is to adapt to a variety of new and old interfaces, providing a very stable dual display output. The Max output resolution reaches 4K@30Hz via HDMI and 1080P@60Hz via VGA port. It can satisfy your work, study, play games, watch movies and other activities.

