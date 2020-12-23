FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Under Armour Roland Backpack for just $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Reg. $30 $19

Zappos via Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Adult Roland Backpack in the color Black Steel for $19.30 Prime shipped. Regularly it’s priced at $30 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook and great for a student, work, commuting, and more. Plus, it features a water-resistant exterior and multiple pockets for organization. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,350 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide.

Another notable deal from this event is the Gold Toe Women’s Casual Ribbed Socks for $10.20 when you apply the on-page coupon. That’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months and regularly these socks are priced at $17. The socks pair perfectly with boots for winter and they feature sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,530 reviews from Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for additional sales today Sperry is having its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off over 350 styles as well as free delivery.

Under Armour Roland Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish
  • 2 large main compartments with zippered closures
  • Tough, abrasion-resistant coated bottom panel
  • Soft-lined, padded laptop sleeve—holds up to 15” MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop
  • Water-repellent front valuables pocket to keep your stuff safe

