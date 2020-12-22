Sperry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off over 350 styles: Boots, sneakers, more

The Sperry Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off over 350 new styles including boots, sneakers, sandals, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Cold Bay Chukka Boots that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $82. This style is completely waterproof and you can choose from three color options. They also feature a rigid outsole that promotes traction and an insulated design to help keep you warm during the cold weather months. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.

