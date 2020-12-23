FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress strikes $148 (Reg. $185)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
Reg. $185 $148

Amazon is offering the Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $147.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since August. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and “moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal.” There’s an inch of conforming memory foam on top and 5-inches of “durable, high density” foam underneath. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 7,700 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not consider grabbing the Amazon Rivet Industrial Desk Lamp we just spotted at $47? It’s been averaging around $90, making this a solid price drop worth peeking at. It boasts a stylish and fashionable look that surpasses what you’ll find in many competing solutions. Swing by our deal post to see it for yourself.

Zinus 6-inch Queen Mattress features:

  • Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest. Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy
  • 1 inches conforming memory foam and 5 total inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers
  • Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus

About the Author

This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your ...
Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before...
Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and...
RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI,...
Last minute digital gift card deals from $9.50: H&...
Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive...
Amazon offers Under Armour Roland Backpack for just $19...
Tacklife’s T8 portable jump starter drops to $48 ...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

Low-profile Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame returns to 2020 low of $129

$129 Learn More
38% off

Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, now $235 (Reg. $379)

$235 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

From $51 Learn More
New low

This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your iPhone: $95.50 (Reg. $130)

$95.50 Learn More
Reg. $309

Apple Watch SE returns to $250 ahead of Christmas (Save $59)

$250 Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best Mac and iOS Christmas app deals

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Get it today Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and more styles as low as $6

From $6 Learn More