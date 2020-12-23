Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress strikes $148 (Reg. $185)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $147.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since August. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and “moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal.” There’s an inch of conforming memory foam on top and 5-inches of “durable, high density” foam underneath. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 7,700 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not consider grabbing the Amazon Rivet Industrial Desk Lamp we just spotted at $47? It’s been averaging around $90, making this a solid price drop worth peeking at. It boasts a stylish and fashionable look that surpasses what you’ll find in many competing solutions. Swing by our deal post to see it for yourself.

Zinus 6-inch Queen Mattress features:

Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest. Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy

1 inches conforming memory foam and 5 total inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers

Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!