Buy Amazon’s compact Echo Flex at $10 and get a FREE LED smart bulb ($35 value)

Amazon is offering its Echo Flex with a Sengled LED Smart Bulb at $9.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, the Echo Flex has a list price of $25 and goes for $10 by itself right now. Plus, the smart bulb adds another $10 in value, giving you a total savings of up to $25 today. If you’re just after smart home control, the Echo Flex is the perfect speaker for you. It’s compact and plugs directly into the wall, taking up no counter or table space. It leverages everything Alexa has to offer, giving you the ability to control everything inside of your smart home ecosystem with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to further expand your smart home. Gosund’s Mini Smart Plug hooks up to your Wi-Fi for voice-controlled appliances, lamps, and more. It can be programmed to function on a timer, with routines in your home, or through an app. At $9, it’s a great buy if you’re already inside of the Alexa ecosystem.

Also, don’t miss the deals we just found on Philips Hue gear. Pricing starts as low as $20 and you’ll find a slew of great discounts here, including the Hue Play HDMI box, bulbs, hubs, and much more.

Amazon Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

