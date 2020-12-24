FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box falls to $180 (Orig. $230), more refurb lights from $20

Woot currently offers the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box for $179.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $230 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking to bring the Philips Hue setup into your home theater, the Play HDMI Sync Box is an easy investment to recommend. It translates what’s show on screen into ambient lighting throughout your setup and supports 4K HDR10 passthrough with four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4/5 stars from over over 850 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $20.

Other refurbished Hue deals today:

This morning is also seeing a notable price cut on Nanoleaf’s popular Canvas HomeKit lighting panels, which are currently on sale starting at $60. There’s plenty of other savings to be had in our smart home guide, as well, like the Nest Hub Max at $179.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

