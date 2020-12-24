Stream 6-months of STARZ for $25 and watch Elf, Game of Thrones, much more (54% off)

STARZ is offering 6-months of its streaming service for $24.99 to new subscribers. Youâ€™d normally pay $9 per month for STARZ, with todayâ€™s deal saving you 54% from its normal going rate. While you might have Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix, STARZ offers many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, Spider-Man Far From Home, Jumanji, Men in Black International, Elf, and many more. Youâ€™ll be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, likeÂ Apple TV,Â Roku, orÂ Fire TV, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that itâ€™s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. LearnÂ more about STARZ here.

Be sure to check out todayâ€™s roundup of 4K UHDTV deals, headlined by LGâ€™s 65-inch OLED which packs HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant. Itâ€™s also perfect for next-generation gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and a variable refresh rate. Pricing starts as low as $400 and youâ€™ll save $1,060 on LGâ€™s OLED.

Donâ€™t want to sign up for STARZ, but ready to kick back and enjoy a Christmas movie this weekend? Well, Dr. Seussâ€™ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on sale for just $2 as a rental at Amazon, alongside plenty of other movies at Amazon right now. Youâ€™ll have 30-days to start watching and 48-hours to finish once you hit play.

Terms and Conditions:

Limited time offer. Offer available ONLY to new STARZ App subscribers that subscribe via starz.com. Offer does not include free trial. After completion of 6 month offer, service automatically renews for additional 6 month terms at $43.99 per 6 month term unless cancelled.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!