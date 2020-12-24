FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stream 6-months of STARZ for $25 and watch Elf, Game of Thrones, much more (54% off)

-
MediaStarz
54% off $25

STARZ is offering 6-months of its streaming service for $24.99 to new subscribers. Youâ€™d normally pay $9 per month for STARZ, with todayâ€™s deal saving you 54% from its normal going rate. While you might have Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix, STARZ offers many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, Spider-Man Far From Home, Jumanji, Men in Black International, Elf, and many more. Youâ€™ll be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, likeÂ Apple TV,Â Roku, orÂ Fire TV, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that itâ€™s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. LearnÂ more about STARZ here.

Be sure to check out todayâ€™s roundup of 4K UHDTV deals, headlined by LGâ€™s 65-inch OLED which packs HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant. Itâ€™s also perfect for next-generation gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and a variable refresh rate. Pricing starts as low as $400 and youâ€™ll save $1,060 on LGâ€™s OLED.

Donâ€™t want to sign up for STARZ, but ready to kick back and enjoy a Christmas movie this weekend? Well, Dr. Seussâ€™ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on sale for just $2 as a rental at Amazon, alongside plenty of other movies at Amazon right now. Youâ€™ll have 30-days to start watching and 48-hours to finish once you hit play.

Terms and Conditions:

Limited time offer. Offer available ONLY to new STARZ App subscribers that subscribe via starz.com. Offer does not include free trial. After completion of 6 month offer, service automatically renews for additional 6 month terms at $43.99 per 6 month term unless cancelled.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Starz

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ComiXologyâ€™s Marvel Masterworks sale takes up to ...
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cran...
Last second magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Wired, ReaderâÂ€...
Gemini Man, Bumblebee, Rambo, Enderâ€™s Game, and m...
Apple launches biggest movie sale of the year from $5, ...
Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look ...
The Lincoln Lawyer is on sale for $3 on Kindle, much mo...
Apple launches TV and movie show sale: Schittâ€™s C...
Show More Comments

Related

LGâ€™s HomeKit/AirPlay 2 65-inch 4K OLED packs 120Hz + HDMI 2.1 at $1,060 off, more from $400

Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
$10 value

New or existing users can watch SEAL Team, Bull, more with 1-month FREE of CBS All Access

FREE Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

Learn More

Hands-on: LEGOÃ¢Â€Â™s limited-edition Christmas X-Wing blends Star Wars with festive cheer

Read more Learn More
30% off

Target Outerwear Event takes 30% off jackets and cold weather accessories from just $6

From $6 Learn More

[Update: Day 24] Countdown to the holidays with LEGOÃ¢Â€Â™s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
$35 value

Buy Amazonâ€™s compact Echo Flex at $10 and get a FREE LED smart bulb ($35 value)

$10 Learn More