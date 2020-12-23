How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cranks, much more just $2 at Amazon

Amazon is currently running a last-minute sale on Christmas movies and more for its Prime members. One of our favorites is Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas for rent at just $1.99. For comparison, Google Play has it for rent at $5, which is more than double what today’s deal is. This cult-classic is perfect for watching around the holidays. Staring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, you’ll enjoy this film with the entire family around the fire. As a rental, you’ll have 30-days to start watching it and once you hit play, you’ll have 48-hours to finish the movie. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not a Carrey fan? Well, head below for several other Christmas movies that are also on sale today.

More $2 rental Christmas movies:

Amazon is also offering your first month of Lifetime Movie Club for just $0.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $4 per month which is what it’ll renew at once after 30-days. Lifetime Movie Club is your 1-stop shop for all things Lifetime, including family-friendly Christmas flicks, fun movies, and much more.

Be sure you check out the latest iTunes sale that we found yesterday. It offers a wide variety of $5 movies, as well as $10 bundles. This sale has plenty of non-Christmas films to watch, including James Bond, Fast and Furious, Lord of the Rings, and many other fan-favorite flicks, so be sure to check it out before the sale is over.

Also, Microsoft’s weekly $5 sale is still live with Gemini Man, Bumblebee, Terminator: Dark Fate, and many more to choose from. Like iTunes, this isn’t specifically Christmas themed and is great for filling out your library with other movies to watch throughout the rest of the year.

More about Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas:

You Better Watch Out! He’s green…he’s mean…and he hates Christmas! The Grinch is a bad tempered hairy green creature, who live inside a cave atop Mount Crumpit, overlooking the village of Whoville. As the Whos of Whoville frantically prepare for their yuletide celebrations, The Grinch decides to put a stop to Christmas once and for all, and steals all their presents and decorations on Christmas Eve…only to finally come to learn that the true spirit of Christmas goes much deeper than tinsel and toys. The hilarious Jim Carrey spectacularly brings The Grinch to the life in this magical live- action comedy which is based on the wonderfully quirky and well-loved book “Dr.Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

