Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth speakers are up to 30% off from $130

Today only, Woot offers the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $139.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $200, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2020 low. Harman Kardon’s unique Bluetooth speaker stands out thanks to a stylish, fabric-wrapped design with an integrated handle so you can carry it anywhere. On top of touting an IPX7 water-resistance rating, you’ll enjoy 8-hours of playback on a single charge. Over 305 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Woot offers the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 for $129.99. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer saves you 19% and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. While not quite as capable on the audio front as the lead deal, you’re still still getting Harman Kardon’s signature sound with up to 8-hours of playtime. Its portable design also lacks the built-in handle like with the Studio 6. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 625 customers.

Whether or not you vibe with the two Harman Kardon deals today, there are plenty of other savings to be had in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide. We’re currently still seeing LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go model at an all-time low of $127, which is good for a 30% price cut.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 features:

Make a statement as you enjoy your favorite audio anywhere around your home with the Onyx Studio 6 Portable Wireless Speaker from Harman Kardon. This stylish portable speaker features a fabric covering with built-in manual controls, eye-catching round design, and integrated aluminum handle. Use it to take your audio anywhere inside or outside of your home. When outside, don’t worry about splashes or accidental spills as the Onyx Studio 6 sports IPX7 water resistance.

