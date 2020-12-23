FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go waterproof speaker returns to all-time low at $127 (Save 30%)

-
Reg. $180 $127

Amazon currently offers the LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $126.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $180, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass” alongside LG’s Meridian sound technology. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 985 customers. Head below for more.

Make out for less by opting for the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $56 instead. This offering packs a similar waterproof design found above, but without as capable internal drivers and only 10-hour playback. But for a more affordable alternative or something that’s even more compact, this is worth a look.

We’re also still tracking a 28% price cut on JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Speaker, which has fallen to the second-best price to date at $180. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns still live in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, including a notable discount on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a low of $100.

LG PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker features:

LG’s PL7, powerful Bluetooth speaker offers long-lasting rechargeable battery, for up to 24 hours of playback. The splash-resistant PL7 with Meridian Audio technology for richer bass and clearer vocals adds LED lights add club-style excitement. Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

