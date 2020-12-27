Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip return to $160 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $159.95 shipped. That’s down $90 from the regular going rate and matching the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.6/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save a ton and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

