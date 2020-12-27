Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip return to $160 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $159.95 shipped. That’s down $90 from the regular going rate and matching the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon.
Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.6/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save a ton and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
- Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
- Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
- Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality
