Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch falls to $546 (Save 28%), more

28% off $546

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch for $546.28 shipped. Usually fetching $750, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut, beats the previous discount by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus delivers a robust fitness tracking experience that’s backed by a premium design. On top of its Carbon Gray Titanium casing with a matching metal link band, you’ll also find up to 7-day battery life and a 1.2-inch sunlight-readable display. Other notable features here include built-in topographic maps, navigation sensors, and heart rate monitoring. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Smartwatch for $599.99. Usually fetching $750, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the second best we’ve seen to date. This option delivers much of the same fitness tracking tech above, but with a larger display and extended battery life. It trades the more stylish design found above for a rugged strap and can even track Pulse Ox, among other stats. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget that you can still save up to 25% on various Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatches. Having fallen to all-time lows, prices here start at $300 on the unique sun-powered fitness trackers.

Garmin fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch features:

Premium multisport GPS smartwatch that estimates heart rate at the wrist and includes color TOPO maps featuring Trendline popularity routing to help you find and follow the best paths. Fit for adventure with rugged design that features stainless steel or diamond-like carbon (DLC) Titanium bezel, buttons and rear case

