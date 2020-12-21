Garmin’s Instinct Solar Smartwatches fall to all-time lows from $300 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches with the Instinct Solar Surf edition leading the way at $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut to date and matching the all-time low. Here you’ll find Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a solar-powered design to standout from other smartwatches in the brand’s stable. This model in particular lives up to the Surf name with a 100-meter waterproof rating. Plus, there’s an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features. Over 9,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $300.

Other Garmin Solar smartwatches on sale:

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch features:

Do what you love, longer with Instinct Solar Surf Edition. This rugged GPS surf Watch boasts solar charging, giving incredible battery life, and is water-rated to 100 meters. Dedicated surf features such as tide data and a surfing activity help you make the most of every wave. Multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) help you track in more challenging environments than with GPS alone.

