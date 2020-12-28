Home Depot slashes up to 35% off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and DEWALT tools today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for no-cost curbside pickup in most locations. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M12 Impact Driver and Multi-tool Bundle for $99. As a comparison, that’s down from the original price of $199 or the regular $150 going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked. This bundle includes Milwaukee’s M1 impact driver and multi-tool, as well, which makes it a great option for basic DIY tasks around the house. You’ll receive a wall charger and carrying case with purchase, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust option, consider the RYOBI ONE+ Impact Wrench Kit for $129. Regularly $175 and originally $200, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s impact wrench features up to 160-pounds of torque, making it a solid option for work around the garage. Includes a 1.5Ah battery with purchase along with an 18V charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals that will help take your DIY experience to a new level. You’ll find a range of brands on sale, including Milwaukee, RYOBI, DEWALT, and more. But be sure to act quick, as these offers are slated to end tonight.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee M12 bundle features:

The M12 Multi-Tool and 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver combo kit. offers versatility, power and control to complete problematic job site applications. It allows users to perform cuts, grinds, sands and scrapes at odd angles and in difficult work areas The multi-tool can be used to make flush or plunge cuts, remove grout, sand and tackle other awkward jobs. It operates from 5,000 OPM to 20,000 OPM allowing users to match the speed to the application.

