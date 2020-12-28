K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

Amazon is now offering 100-packs of its Solimo Light Roast French Vanilla Coffee Pods for $20.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save to receive to lowest possible price, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This 100% Arabica coffee with the “aroma and flavor of creamy vanilla.” Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers, this is a great way to stock up at a major discount. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. Just be sure to head below for even more K-Cup deals.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has a selection of K-Cup packs at more than 35% off. You’ll find 22- and 24-packs from Dunkin Donuts, The Donut Shop, and more down at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. These smaller count packs are a great way to give certain flavors a try without dropping too much cash, and make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Browse through all of the highly-rated options right here.

We also happen to have the Amazon single-serve coffee maker on sale alongside a series of other housewares with deals from just $11. Not to mention an ongoing all-time low on Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee machine and even more brewing ideas in our 2020 coffee feature. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Solimo French Vanilla Coffee Pods:

100 French Vanilla Flavored coffee pods

Fragrant light roast coffee with delicate flavor

A hot, sweet and rich cup of light roast coffee that has the aroma and flavor of creamy vanilla.

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

