FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsSolimoDunkin' Donuts
35% off From $10

Amazon is now offering 100-packs of its Solimo Light Roast French Vanilla Coffee Pods for $20.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save to receive to lowest possible price, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This 100% Arabica coffee with the “aroma and flavor of creamy vanilla.” Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers, this is a great way to stock up at a major discount. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. Just be sure to head below for even more K-Cup deals. 

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has a selection of K-Cup packs at more than 35% off. You’ll find 22- and 24-packs from Dunkin Donuts, The Donut Shop, and more down at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. These smaller count packs are a great way to give certain flavors a try without dropping too much cash, and make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Browse through all of the highly-rated options right here

We also happen to have the Amazon single-serve coffee maker on sale alongside a series of other housewares with deals from just $11. Not to mention an ongoing all-time low on Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee machine and even more brewing ideas in our 2020 coffee feature. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Solimo French Vanilla Coffee Pods:

  • 100 French Vanilla Flavored coffee pods
  • Fragrant light roast coffee with delicate flavor
  • A hot, sweet and rich cup of light roast coffee that has the aroma and flavor of creamy vanilla.
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Solimo Dunkin' Donuts

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and...
NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees f...
Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car ...
Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition manga box set drops t...
Save up to 33% on Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and mor...
Store leftovers/dried food in style: Rubbermaid 10-pc. ...
Load up on Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars: 10-pac...
SKIL, DEWALT, Bosch, + Matebo HPT power tool deals star...
Show More Comments

Related

From $40

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Up to $25 off Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

FREE+ Learn More
$75 off

Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

$625 Learn More
Orig. $100

Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photoshop or Premiere

$50 Learn More
Reg. $110

Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition manga box set drops to new low at $78 shipped

$78 Learn More
32% off

Save up to 33% on Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more from $12

$12 Learn More