Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer hits all-time low at $80 (Reg. $120)

-
Home GoodsWalmartInstant Pot
Reg. $120 $80

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker for $79.88 shipped. Regularly $120, like it still fetches direct, this Walmart exclusive is now at the lowest price we have tracked since it was unveiled back in August of this year. This is essentially the Instant Pot brand’s take on a single -serve coffee machine with a clean sleek design, large capacity 2L water reservoir, and various cup size choices. But the real standout feature is that it can handle both K-Cups and Nespresso coffee pods, making it one of the most versatile brewers in the single-serve space. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below and be sure to dive into our launch coverage for more information

Now, with your savings, we happen to have a number of K-Cup packs on sale from Peet’s Coffee and Victor Allen right now starting from $18.50. This is a great time to stock up at a major discount before the holidays and to ensure you’re ready to go on day one with your new Instant Pod brewer. 

But if you’re looking for an even more affordable single-serve brewer, check out the Chefman InstaCoffee at $40. It won’t brew Nespresso pods, but it will certainly get the job done on the K-Cup side of things, and look great on the countertop as well. 

Hit up our latest coffee feature for more brewing ideas and our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware including this particularly notable, and very much discounted Weber iGrill 3 gift idea

More on the Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker:

Enjoy fast, fresh coffee or espresso—your choice—with Instant Pod. Pop in your favorite K-Cup pod or Nespresso capsule and brew coffeehouse flavor into every single cup. From the makers of Instant Pot, America’s #1 most loved appliance. Six cup sizes; large tank for less refilling; fits travel mugs.

