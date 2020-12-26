FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Post-Christmas AmazonBasics sale from $11: K-Pod Coffee Maker $30, Basin Faucet $36, more

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted quite a few AmazonBasics discounts up to 35% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for $30.33 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a room that’s in need of a small coffee machine, this Keurig alternative is worth a look. It accepts “standard k-pods,” paving the way for you to pick from a wide variety of pods ranging from Starbucks to Green Mountain, Lipton, and the list goes on. This unit can brew an 8- or 10-ounce cup of coffee per pod, making it a nice bedroom or guest room upgrade. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more discounts priced from $11.

More AmazonBasics discounts:

Unless you drink your coffee black, you’ll probably want some stirrers to mix in cream, sugar, or both. Often these come in plastic, but thankfully this Amazon listing of disposable wooden coffee stirrers is a natural and renewable alternative. For $7, you’ll get 1,000 stirrers, which should be keep you going for a while.

AmazonBasics Capsule Coffee Maker features:

  • Compatible with standard k-pods pods including brands such as Starbucks, Green Mountain, Lipton, and more
  • Makes hot coffee quickly and easily without the complicated process of a drip coffee maker
  • Makes a single 8 ounce or 10 ounce cup of coffee per pod

