Load up on Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars: 10-pack now under $13 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering 10-packs of Quest Nutrition Pecan Hero Protein Bars (Chocolate Caramel) for $12.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $19, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up for the new year. These bars taste like a “sweet, indulgent dessert,” but contain only 1-gram of sugar and 4-grams of net carbs. Add in the 16-grams of protein from each bar and you’re looking at a great post-workout or healthy snack throughout the day. You’ll also find nine essential amino acids and 11-grams of fiber in this 10-pack. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not into the Quest bars or are just looking for a better value, consider the 12-pack of Pure Protein bars instead. The Chocolate Deluxe flavor is currently going for under $12 or just over $11 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. They have slightly more sugar but even more protein per bar than the Quest option above.

The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar tastes like a sweet, indulgent dessert. Only our bar has 16g protein, 4g net carbs and 1g of sugar. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bars have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

