FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

Load up on Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars: 10-pack now under $13 (33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsQuest
33% off $13

Amazon is now offering 10-packs of Quest Nutrition Pecan Hero Protein Bars (Chocolate Caramel) for $12.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $19, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up for the new year. These bars taste like a “sweet, indulgent dessert,” but contain only 1-gram of sugar and 4-grams of net carbs. Add in the 16-grams of protein from each bar and you’re looking at a great post-workout or healthy snack throughout the day. You’ll also find nine essential amino acids and 11-grams of fiber in this 10-pack. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re not into the Quest bars or are just looking for a better value, consider the 12-pack of Pure Protein bars instead. The Chocolate Deluxe flavor is currently going for under $12 or just over $11 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. They have slightly more sugar but even more protein per bar than the Quest option above. 

Now that your protein snacks are in order, it’s time to look at some workout tech companion deals. We still have some great Apple Watch Series 6 deals right here along with a host of other smart workout gear in our fitness tracker guide including Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch, and more. Head over to our fitness deal hub for even more.

More on the Quest Nutrition Pecan Hero Protein Bars:

The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar tastes like a sweet, indulgent dessert. Only our bar has 16g protein, 4g net carbs and 1g of sugar. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bars have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile. 

