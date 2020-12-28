FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 7T delivers a triple camera array for $300 (Reg. $400+)

B&H offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint. Rated 4/5 stars.

Consider taking your savings today and picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePlus 7T. For just $12, you can protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Spigen’s cases have stellar ratings and have long been known as some of the best in the industry without costing a fortune.

Looking for the latest from OnePlus? Don’t miss yesterday’s promotion that includes a variety of bundles including the 8T. We have full coverage on this end of the year sale and more, right here.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand. The display also features support for HDR10+ for more vivid colors and rich contrast, a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother, more natural scrolling, and TÜV Rheinland blue light reduction technology for safer and more comfortable readings.

