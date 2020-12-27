Bundle OnePlus 8T and 7T Android smartphones for $848 and save $500

OnePlus is currently bundling its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone with a OnePlus 7T for $848 shipped when adding both to your cart. Normally you’d pay $1,348 for the entire package here, with today’s offer marking the best value we’ve seen to date on the bundle. If you’re looking to grab a new handset for yourself, this is a great way to score and upgrade for someone else in the family as well. Both of the OnePlus handsets sports a 6.55-inch display, with the 8T stepping up to a 140Hz panel from the 90Hz offering on the 7T. You’re also looking at a USB-C port with Warp Charge tech as well as upwards of four cameras around back. Dive into our hands-on review, which agrees with the 4.4/5 star rating on the 8T. More details below.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, it’s a good call to pick up one of the official OnePlus cases to protect your new smartphones. There are quite a few different styles to choose from for each device, but the brand’s Sandstone 8T Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like.

Then be sure to check out everything in our Android guide for some other notable savings. We’re still seeing a new all-time low on LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone at $400, which is also joined by all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!