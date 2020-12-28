FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue launches up to 30% off sale with rare deals on smart lights, sensors, more

Philips Hue has kicked off an end of the year sale that’s taking up to 30% off a selection of starter kits, lamps, accessories, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Headlining here is the Hue White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $70. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This pendant lamp expands the rest of your Hue setup with color illumination and the same Alexa, Assistant, and Siri control you’d expect. It has a unique design that hangs from the ceiling to add some color lighting to your space. Over 120 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether you’re looking to get in the Hue game for the first time or expand an existing setup, today’s sale is full of some rare price cuts to consider.

Other highlights from the sale:

Be sure to shop all of the discounts right here for some additional ways to expand your Philips Hue setup. And don’t forget you can still save on a handful of certified refurbished Hue products, including the Play HDMI Sync Box at $180 and more.

Hue Enchant Pendant Lamp features:

Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.

