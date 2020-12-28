Save up to 28% on WD hard drives, Samsung SSDs, and more from $65

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the WD 12TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $179.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low, matches the second best price we’ve seen to date, and beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $30. Bringing 12TB of storage to your workstation, picking up this NAS-grade desktop hard drive is a great way to ensure your machine stays backed up for years to come or expanding your media server. I picked up a pair of these earlier in the year to expand my Synology unit, and have found them to be quite reliable so far. Other shoppers tend to agree, as over 12,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $65.

Other notable storage deals:

Now that your storage is in order, be sure to shop everything in our Write-Off Week hub for plenty of other price cuts on gear for your work from home setup and beyond. All of which can be deducted from your upcoming taxes.

WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

Back up files and expand your computer’s storage with this 12TB Western Digital easystore desktop drive. The USB 3.0 technology quickly reads and writes data, and compatibility with USB 2.0 ports lets you connect to older devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop drive includes preloaded software, so you can easily schedule automatic backups on Windows PCs.

