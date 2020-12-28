FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on WD hard drives, Samsung SSDs, and more from $65

-
mac accessoriesB&HWD
28% off $65+

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the WD 12TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $179.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low, matches the second best price we’ve seen to date, and beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $30. Bringing 12TB of storage to your workstation, picking up this NAS-grade desktop hard drive is a great way to ensure your machine stays backed up for years to come or expanding your media server. I picked up a pair of these earlier in the year to expand my Synology unit, and have found them to be quite reliable so far. Other shoppers tend to agree, as over 12,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $65.

Other notable storage deals:

Now that your storage is in order, be sure to shop everything in our Write-Off Week hub for plenty of other price cuts on gear for your work from home setup and beyond. All of which can be deducted from your upcoming taxes.

WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

Back up files and expand your computer’s storage with this 12TB Western Digital easystore desktop drive. The USB 3.0 technology quickly reads and writes data, and compatibility with USB 2.0 ports lets you connect to older devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop drive includes preloaded software, so you can easily schedule automatic backups on Windows PCs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

B&H

WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car ...
Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best...
APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS defends against power ...
Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business e...
Bring CalDigit’s 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to yo...
OnePlus 7T delivers a triple camera array for $300 (Reg...
Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac falls to n...
RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI,...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
$300 off

G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $549 (Save up to $300)

$549+ Learn More
From $40

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Up to $25 off Learn More
35% off

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

From $10 Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

FREE+ Learn More
$75 off

Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

$625 Learn More