Now that the holidays are in the rear view mirror, we’re continuing with one of our annual traditions here at 9to5Toys, Write-Off Week. With the year just about over, time is running out make some last-minute purchases for to deduct from 2020’s taxes. So whether you just started working from home for the first time or are looking to renovate an aging setup, now is a great time to lock in some new, tax deductible gear to write off in April. Head below the hold for all of our favorite Write-off Week deals.

This year, some of the most obvious write-offs are centered around building out a home office ahead of 2021. Alongside tech, there are also plenty of other ways to leverage purchases towards your business, as everything from office supply essentials to other necessities for your workspace fit the bill. Not to mention, internet service and other at-home services can be tallied up towards your write-offs. For the most part, anything that helps keep your home office up and running should be eligible.

And with 2020 ending at the end of the week, now’s a great time to upgrade your setup with some tax deductible buys for the home office and more. And of course, don’t forget to stash away a physical or digital copy of those receipts for safekeeping until April.

Tech Write-off Week deals

Home Goods, Fashion, more Write-off Week deals

