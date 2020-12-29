FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple New Years sale offers 10-film bundles for $30, more starting at $5

Apple’s annual New Years movie sale is now live on its iTunes storefront. This time around there’s a heavy focus on its “decades bundles”, which feature 10-films at a notable discount. It’s an easy way to load up your library with some fresh content without breaking the bank. You’ll find all of our top picks down below along with additional deals from $5.

Apple’s movie bundle sale now live

Apple is offering a number of movie bundle deals as part of its New Years sale at $30. You’d typically pay $50 for these collections, many of which are at new all-time low prices. Each bundle includes 10 films, bringing each individual title down to $3 each. This is a great way to expand your library without shelling out too much cash. Here are our top picks:

Other notable deals:

