Coleman’s 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler keeps the beers cold for 5-days, now $27 (Reg. $49)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler in multiple colorways from $26.83 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $49, it is currently on sale for around $35 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is also about $3 below our previous mention on this model. While it might be off-season for some, this is a great chance to score a highly-rated cooler for next year’s adventures, or just for keeping some extra beers cold. The oversized 50-quart capacity can keep as many as 84 cans cold for up to 5-days. The telescoping handle and locking wheels make for easy transportation and the “Heave-a-Seat” lid can support up to 250-pounds in between the four molded cup holders. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Walmart customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t need 5-days of temperature retention and all of the bells and whistles on today’s lead deal, there are more affordable options out there. If you can get away with a 16-quart, this Coleman model sells for just $19 and carries solid ratings from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, just go score this Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler for $12.50 Prime shipped. But all things considered, under $27 for a 50-quart cooler is among the best per-quart values out there.

More on the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler:

Food, drinks and the fun last longer, when you roll in with the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels. To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 84 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks to keep the entire party fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures.

