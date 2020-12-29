FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC at $25 (Reg. $60+), more from $11

Woot is now offering up to 60% off a range of SOG multi-tools. One standout is the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly selling for around $60 or so on Amazon where it is currently listed at $59, today’s deal is the lowest we can find by a long-shot and well-under the Amazon all-time low. This multi-tool houses pliers, a gripper, soft wire cutters, crimpers, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, scissors, a medium flathead screwdriver, and more. It is “designed to be easily worn with the detachable base as a belt buckle or simply clipped on a pack strap,” and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool. It comes in at just over $17 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries stellar 4+ star ratings from over 7,800 customers. It doesn’t house quite as many tools, but the smaller frame and included retail package opener will be a nice touch for some. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot SOG sale for even more options starting from $11. Then head over to yesterday’s roundup for some Kershaw and CRKT tools/knives starting from $22.50 along with our multi-tool roundup for even more options from just $5

More on the SOG Sync II Traveler:

The functionality of a multi-tool is useless if you don’t have it on hand when you need it. The Syncs are multi-tools designed to be easily worn with the detachable base as a belt buckle or simply clipped on a pack strap or boot. That way, anywhere you go, your multi-tool is there with you. While the tool can be conveniently detached from the base with one hand, it stays locked and secure to it under active movement when not needed. 

