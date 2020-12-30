Board game deals at Amazon: 7 Wonders, Apple to Apples, Escape Room, Clue, more from $10

Amazon is offering the 7 Wonders Board Game for $28.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you around $16 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked outside of a recent drop to $22 in a 1-day-only sale. 7 Wonders is a well-known board game for those interested in the genre. If you’ve not picked a copy up yet, now’s your chance. This updated and revamped edition features all-new visuals while keeping the same mechanics that many know and love. A single game takes 30-minutes and can play up to seven people, making for interesting family game nights. Each game is different, as well, thanks to a wide variety of cards and boards. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When it comes to fun and easy games, Wizard is one of my go-to’s. It’s simple to learn, but difficult to master. Plus, at just $8 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer addition to family game night. A single deck plays up to six people, making this perfect for groups of all sizes.

More about 7 Wonders:

A complete visual revamp of the game all while keeping its famous mechanics

30 minutes per game and up to 7 players, who are all playing at the same time

Quick games which are always different thanks to the variety of cards and boards

