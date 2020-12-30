Fossil’s premium Tech Organizer plunges $20 at Amazon, now $69

Amazon is offering the Fossil Tech Organizer for $69 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked since July. This tech-carrying solution is comprised of genuine leather, giving your travel gear a more high-end appearance. On the outside you’ll find a front zipper pocket and inside there are 10 elastic loops, two zipper pockets, and four slide pockets. This means you’ll have loads of organization capabilities, ensuring everything has it’s own easy-to-find place. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab Cocoon’s GRID-IT! X-Small Organizer for $10. While arguably not as premium as Fossil’s leather offering above, it’s still quite functional and worth considering. I’ve invested in several pieces of Cocoon gear over the years and have yet to be let down by them.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not consider snatching up Amazon’s Automatic Travel Umbrella? It’s fallen to its best price since May, allowing you to snag it for $12.50. This compact umbrella features a clean design that easily opens and closes at the “touch of a button.”

Fossil Tech Organizer features:

Keep your precious belongings secured all day long in the stylish Fossil® Tech Organizer. Fabric construction. Front zippered pouch. Double zipper access to main compartment. Interior features eight elastic loops, two media slip pockets, one sleeve pocket, one mesh snap pocket, and one mesh zipper pocket. This fabric tech organizer features interior webbing and a separate tech sleeve. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Middle Width: 7 1⁄2 in Top Width: 7 in Depth: 1 1⁄2 in Height: 11 in Weight: 6.8 oz

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!