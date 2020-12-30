FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Automatic Travel Umbrella strikes best price since May, now $12.50 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
Reg. $15 $12.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Automatic Travel Umbrella for $12.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since May. This compact umbrella features a sleek black design that collapses into a size that’s easy to keep in the car. The canopy opens and closes at the “touch of a button.” Once collapsed, it takes up only 11-inches of space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bypass familiar Amazon branding in favor of savings by grabbing SY COMPACT’s Travel Umbrella at $10. It’s said to be sturdy enough to withstand 55 MPH wind gusts. The canopy repels water and dries quickly. More than 7,650 Amazon shoppers have left a review and it currently averages a 4.4/5 star rating.

Haven’t had your fill of AmazonBasics discounts? Good, because our post-Christmas roundup is still live. There you’ll find options priced as low as $11. Examples include a K-Pod Coffee Maker for $30, Basin Faucet at $36, and the list goes on. Peruse the all of the options to see what else may have your name on it.

AmazonBasics Automatic Travel Umbrella features:

  • Black, full-size travel umbrella closes to a compact size
  • Canopy automatically opens/closes at the touch of a button
  • Soft-grip handle for a comfortable hold; wrist strap for hands-free carrying
  • Measures 11-inches long when fully closed; storage sleeve included
  • Imported; Made of durable steel and 100% polyester

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the es...
Enjoy upgraded video quality with Aukey’s 1080p U...
CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset boasts Bluetoot...
V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-ti...
The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a ...
Save up to $100 on G-Technology’s USB-C Hard Driv...
Fossil’s premium Tech Organizer plunges $20 at Am...
Board game deals at Amazon: 7 Wonders, Apple to Apples,...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Learn More
Save $100

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time lows from $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $40

The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a 3-month trial at a new lof of $25

$25 Learn More
50% off

Kate Spade slashing an extra 50% off all sale items: Handbags, jewelry, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$100 off

Save up to $100 on G-Technology’s USB-C Hard Drives starting at $142

$142 Learn More
Save $20

Fossil’s premium Tech Organizer plunges $20 at Amazon, now $69

$69 Learn More
From $10

Board game deals at Amazon: 7 Wonders, Apple to Apples, Escape Room, Clue, more from $10

$29 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off The North Face, Spyder, more

From $30 Learn More