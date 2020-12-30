Amazon’s Automatic Travel Umbrella strikes best price since May, now $12.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Automatic Travel Umbrella for $12.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since May. This compact umbrella features a sleek black design that collapses into a size that’s easy to keep in the car. The canopy opens and closes at the “touch of a button.” Once collapsed, it takes up only 11-inches of space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bypass familiar Amazon branding in favor of savings by grabbing SY COMPACT’s Travel Umbrella at $10. It’s said to be sturdy enough to withstand 55 MPH wind gusts. The canopy repels water and dries quickly. More than 7,650 Amazon shoppers have left a review and it currently averages a 4.4/5 star rating.

Haven’t had your fill of AmazonBasics discounts? Good, because our post-Christmas roundup is still live. There you’ll find options priced as low as $11. Examples include a K-Pod Coffee Maker for $30, Basin Faucet at $36, and the list goes on. Peruse the all of the options to see what else may have your name on it.

AmazonBasics Automatic Travel Umbrella features:

Black, full-size travel umbrella closes to a compact size

Canopy automatically opens/closes at the touch of a button

Soft-grip handle for a comfortable hold; wrist strap for hands-free carrying

Measures 11-inches long when fully closed; storage sleeve included

Imported; Made of durable steel and 100% polyester

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!