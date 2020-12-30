FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $37 (Up to 37% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered quite a few Citizen, Timex, and Skagen watch discounts up to 37% off. Our top pick is the Timex Allied LT Chrono Watch for $74.99 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Timex watch boasts a black dial with Arabic numerals. The case is comprised of brass and it spans 42mm. Wearers are bound to appreciate Timex’s Indiglo light-up dial, a feature that makes it easy to tell the time no matter how dark it is. Water-resistance is said withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $37.

More watches on sale:

Speaking of fashion, did you see our roundup of Sunglass Hut discounts? If not, be sure to swing by and have a look. There you’ll find Ray-Ban, Oakley, and others up to 50% off. Without question a pair of these along with one of the watches above is bound to class-up your look for 2021. And if you’re on the hunt for a Wear OS smartwatch, don’t forget that Moto 360 is $50+ off.

Timex Allied LT Chrono Watch features:

  • Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Silver-tone 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial; luminous hands
  • Water-resistant to 100m (330 ft): In general, suitable for snorkeling, as well as swimming, but not diving

