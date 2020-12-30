FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale

Sunglass Hut is having its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Persol, and many more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. Elevate your winter style with the Oakley Holston Sunglasses. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and they’re currently marked down to $120. For comparison, this style is originally priced at $186. You can choose from five versatile color options and the lens is polarized to help you see clearly. Plus, they can be worn throughout any season too. I really like that the frame is matte that’s trendy and it also has logos on each side of the frame. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands.

