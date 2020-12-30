Place the Moto 360 3rd Gen. Wear OS smartwatch on your wrist for $130 (Reg. $180+)

B&H is offering the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally retailed for $300, though it goes for around $180 these days. Today’s deal matches our last mention of the Cyber Monday discount and is the best available. The latest Moto 360 offers a 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, which is perfect for responding to notifications, checking the weather, or controlling smart home gear. You’ll find GPS, heart rate, and sleep sensors built-in, alongside 2-day battery life and a 60-minute charge. When you have to make the trek to the gas station or grocery store, NFC with support for Google Play allows you to conclude transactions without touching a thing. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While you’re at it, did you see that Nokia’s latest 8.3 5G smartphone is down to a new all-time low? Not only is this the first discount we’re tracking, but it amounts to 46% off, which is pretty sizable. Coming in at $380, you’ll score a quad-camera array, 6.81-inch display, and much more here.

Also, Anker just launched its New Year sale. You’ll find a plethora of iPhone and Android essentials included here, with chargers, cameras, and more priced as low as $8. One of the best deals here is the Smart Scale C1, as it’ll help you keep track of your New Years resolution, should that include being more fit in 2021.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!