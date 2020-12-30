Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug returns to all-time low at $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen to date and marking one of the first discounts overall on one of Wemo’s latest smart home accessories. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $15, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit smart plug. Even going with a less well-known brand won’t get you close to the price of today’s deal. But if you mainly rely on Alexa or Assistant, going with this well-reviewed smart plug for $9 at Amazon means you can make out for even less.

Then go check out the other discounts in our smart home guide right now for some additional ways to elevate your setup. We’re currently tracking a series of Z-Wave offers, with up to 30% off popular accessories from Fibaro, Aeotec, and more starting at $30.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!