FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug returns to all-time low at $15 (Save 40%)

-
AmazonGreen DealsSmart HomeWeMo
Reg. $25 $15

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen to date and marking one of the first discounts overall on one of Wemo’s latest smart home accessories. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $15, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit smart plug. Even going with a less well-known brand won’t get you close to the price of today’s deal. But if you mainly rely on Alexa or Assistant, going with this well-reviewed smart plug for $9 at Amazon means you can make out for even less.

Then go check out the other discounts in our smart home guide right now for some additional ways to elevate your setup. We’re currently tracking a series of Z-Wave offers, with up to 30% off popular accessories from Fibaro, Aeotec, and more starting at $30.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Smart Home WeMo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to ne...
Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $...
Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New...
Grow your reading list ahead of 2021 with Amazon’...
Logitech’s Multi-Device Bluetooth Mouse can share...
Anker launches New Year sale with iPhone and Android es...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (4...
Track 2021 progress with Fitbit’s Aria Air Smart ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

From $19 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
57% off

LIFX’s Z-TV HomeKit-enabled LED strip falls to a new low at 57% off, now just $30

$30 Learn More
$9 off

Save $9 on the HomeKit-compatible meross outdoor dual smart plug at under $17

$17 Learn More
$144 off

Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to new low at $144 off, more from $250

$250 Learn More
20% off

Cole Haan Refresh Sale takes extra 20% off: Boots, sneakers, loafers, more

From $40 Learn More
37% off

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $37 (Up to 37% off)

From $37 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Place the Moto 360 3rd Gen. Wear OS smartwatch on your wrist for $130 (Reg. $180+)

$130 Learn More