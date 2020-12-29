FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Fibaro Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for $42.56 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re saving 29% here with today’s offer coming within $2.50 of our previous mention from April and marking the best since. Touted as the “world’s smallest Z-Wave multi-sensor,” Fibaro’s smart home accessory combines motion detection and temperature tracking with light intensity and vibration monitoring. From sending alerts to your smartphone to automating your smart home, this is a versatile sensor that’s compatible with SmartThings and plenty of other Z-Wave systems. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more from $30.

Other Z-Wave deals include:

Be sure to check out our smart home guide for even more price cuts today. Earlier this morning, we spotted a 20% price cut on August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $199. That’s on top of this ongoing Philips Hue sale that’s taking 30% off a selection of lights and accessories.

Fibaro Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor features:

The FIBARO Motion Sensor can be combined with scenes with other smart devices in order to adapt your home to your daily needs, you could also create reactive lighting programs based on the intensity of light, associate the motion sensor and vibration to get a notification when it detects unexpected activity, or automatically turn on your smart thermostat when your home gets too hot or too cold.

