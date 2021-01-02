Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smartwatch for $44.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish smartwatch boasts a genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars for quick and easy swapping. A black dial pairs nicely with the band and features silver-tone markers. Smartwatch capabilities allow it to keep tabs on steps taken, distance moved, calories burned, sleep metrics, and more. Everything syncs to a paired smartphone over Bluetooth. It’s powered by a standard watch battery, allowing you to forego daily charges. Rated 4+ stars from 71% of Amazon shoppers.

If you don’t mind shedding the traditional look, consider Huami’s recently-released Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is currently set at $35, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Learn more in our launch coverage.

For even more options, peek at Withings’ New Year discounts. The company’s Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch is $40 off. Other standout discounts include Body Smart Scale at $48 and BPM Connect for $80.

Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch features:

Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with silver-tone hour markers; two retrograde sub-dials & fourth hand display metrics

Track steps, distance, calories burned & sleep metrics; sync with your phone via Bluetooth

Silver-tone 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!