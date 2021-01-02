FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

-
AmazonFashionTimex
50% off $45

Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smartwatch for $44.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish smartwatch boasts a genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars for quick and easy swapping. A black dial pairs nicely with the band and features silver-tone markers. Smartwatch capabilities allow it to keep tabs on steps taken, distance moved, calories burned, sleep metrics, and more. Everything syncs to a paired smartphone over Bluetooth. It’s powered by a standard watch battery, allowing you to forego daily charges. Rated 4+ stars from 71% of Amazon shoppers.

If you don’t mind shedding the traditional look, consider Huami’s recently-released Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is currently set at $35, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Learn more in our launch coverage.

For even more options, peek at Withings’ New Year discounts. The company’s Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch is $40 off. Other standout discounts include Body Smart Scale at $48 and BPM Connect for $80.

Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch features:

  • Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with silver-tone hour markers; two retrograde sub-dials & fourth hand display metrics
  • Track steps, distance, calories burned & sleep metrics; sync with your phone via Bluetooth
  • Silver-tone 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex

About the Author

simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart ...
Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals start at $18 (Up to $...
Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s 1-day-on...
Show More Comments

Related

28% off

Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch falls to $546 (Save 28%), more

$546 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encourages sustainable behavior at $40 off

$160 Learn More
Save $71

Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to your door for $229 (Reg. $300)

$229 Learn More
Up to $70 off

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

From $80 Learn More
33% off

Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

From $10 Learn More
From $8

Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Energy + Focus, + other essentials from $8

Up to 30% off Learn More
Save $40

Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart Scale $48, BPM Connect $80, more

From $48 Learn More