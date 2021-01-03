Bundle a Nest Mini Smart Speaker and plug for $30 (Reg. $65)

Lowe’s is offering the 2nd-generation Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug for $29.99. Delivery fees may vary and free pick-up is available at many stores. This bundle holds a $65 value as the speaker alone typically goes for around $50 and the plug over $10 and as much as $20. If you’re interested in bring smart home control to your lights this year, Google’s Nest Mini bundle is for you. That’s on top of being able to play music, leverage Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those within the Siri ecosystem will want to check out the latest HomeKit Weekly for a step-by-step guide to automating your smart home setup for the holiday season. Bradley walks you through all the ways to take your HomeKit experience to a new level this year.

Google Nest Mini + Smart Plug features:

This smart plug turns your lamp, coffee maker, or any device into a smart device

Control your compatible devices with your voice or on your phone from anywhere

On Nest mini start with “hey Google” to get answers and control your smart home

