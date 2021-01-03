FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee3 lite HomeKit thermostat includes three sensors at $170 (Save $79), more from $62

$249 value $170

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with three Room Sensors for $169.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Down from the $249 price you’d normally pay on this package, today’s offer is the second-best value to date on everything included here. With winter weather now bearing down on much of the country, adding the ecobee3 lite into your setup is a great way to enjoy Siri-enabled climate control. There’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included three Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration all over your home. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Note: This is an open-box model with a Woot warranty. Head below for more.

Over at Amazon, we’re also tracking an all-time low on a 2-pack of the ecobee SmartSensors. Normally fetching $80, right now you can score them for $61.37, saving you 23%. These sensors are a great way to add some extra security into your setup, monitoring whether a door or window has been opened and sending alerts to your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our smart home guide also has other ways to upgrade your setup today, as well. The latest meross smart garage remote is still on sale and down to one of its best prices yet at $41. This accessory lets you expand the smart home to your garage door with support for Alexa and Assistant.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

