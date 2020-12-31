Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage remote hits $41 (Reg. $50)

Milesi Home (a meross-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its latest Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $40.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts to date and marks a new all-time low. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere on a smartphone or with Alexa and Assistant. On top of being able to control three garage door openers for multiple car setups, there’s an external antenna to help improve Wi-Fi range. Over 175 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the newer design, increased Wi-Fi connectivity, and multiple opener support, going with the previous-generation meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $35 is a great way to save further. This option will still let you control the garage with the same Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone functionality, just without the improvements found on the latest model. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of meross, we’re also still tracking a discount on its dual outlet outdoor smart plug at $17, alongside everything else in our smart home guide. That includes some of the best prices to date on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks from $149.

meross Smart Garage Door Hub features:

The garage door opener remote is a new upgraded version meross smart remote, with more outstanding performance than the previous generation.The external antenna can better receive wifi signals and can support up to 3 garage doors at the same time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!