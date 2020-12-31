FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage remote hits $41 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $50 $41

Milesi Home (a meross-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its latest Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $40.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts to date and marks a new all-time low. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere on a smartphone or with Alexa and Assistant. On top of being able to control three garage door openers for multiple car setups, there’s an external antenna to help improve Wi-Fi range. Over 175 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the newer design, increased Wi-Fi connectivity, and multiple opener support, going with the previous-generation meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $35 is a great way to save further. This option will still let you control the garage with the same Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone functionality, just without the improvements found on the latest model. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of meross, we’re also still tracking a discount on its dual outlet outdoor smart plug at $17, alongside everything else in our smart home guide. That includes some of the best prices to date on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks from $149.

meross Smart Garage Door Hub features:

The garage door opener remote is a new upgraded version meross smart remote, with more outstanding performance than the previous generation.The external antenna can better receive wifi signals and can support up to 3 garage doors at the same time. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eufyCam home security system requires no subscription +...
Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Arc...
Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf falls to a new low in a...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to 22% off HyperX ke...
New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount...
Amazon’s offering Ski Goggles from $14 Prime ship...
Keep young ones occupied next year with 12-mo. of Amazo...
Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks f...
Show More Comments

Related

Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant

Read more Learn More

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More
$9 off

Save $9 on the HomeKit-compatible meross outdoor dual smart plug at under $17

$17 Learn More
Review

LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review: Ending 2020 with LEGO’s largest Star Wars set of the year

Read more Learn More
$100 off

eufyCam home security system requires no subscription + has 365-day battery at $100 off

$200 Learn More
60% off

Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot slashes up to 40% off outdoor tools, snow blowers, more today only

Shop now Learn More
20% off

Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Architecture, more from $12

$12 Learn More