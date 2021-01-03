Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch at a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 6s Pro Solar Smartwatch for $689.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, you’re saving $160 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Garmin’s fenix 6s Pro delivers a versatile fitness companion for tackling your 2021 goals thanks to a rugged, water-resistant casing, 1.2-inch display, and the ability to track a variety of workouts. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Over 650 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more premium array of sensors and slimmer design aren’t doing anything for you, a great way to save some extra cash would be going with the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf instead. This smartwatch delivers much of the same solar-powered functionality, but increased water-resistance to live up to its name. There’s also a more affordable $395 price tag here, too.

Then go check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for a way to cut the wires out of your workout routine. We’re also still tracking a series of fitness supplement deals starting at $10. With options from highly-rated brands like Gatorade and more, you’ll be able to save up to 30%.

Garmin fenix 6s Pro Solar Smartwatch

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

