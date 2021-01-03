FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch at a new all-time low

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFitness TrackerGarmin
New low $160 off

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 6s Pro Solar Smartwatch for $689.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, you’re saving $160 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Garmin’s fenix 6s Pro delivers a versatile fitness companion for tackling your 2021 goals thanks to a rugged, water-resistant casing, 1.2-inch display, and the ability to track a variety of workouts. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Over 650 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more premium array of sensors and slimmer design aren’t doing anything for you, a great way to save some extra cash would be going with the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf instead. This smartwatch delivers much of the same solar-powered functionality, but increased water-resistance to live up to its name. There’s also a more affordable $395 price tag here, too.

Then go check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for a way to cut the wires out of your workout routine. We’re also still tracking a series of fitness supplement deals starting at $10. With options from highly-rated brands like Gatorade and more, you’ll be able to save up to 30%.

Garmin fenix 6s Pro Solar Smartwatch

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Fitness Tracker Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, ...
Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Show More Comments

Related

28% off

Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch falls to $546 (Save 28%), more

$546 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, and more

FREE+ Learn More
$480

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-time low at $359 (Save 26%)

$356 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, speakers, much more from $36

$36 Learn More
Reg. $110+

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ fall to one of the best prices yet at $90 (Save 20%)

$90 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from Gatorade and more

$10+ Learn More
50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More