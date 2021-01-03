FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ fall to one of the best prices yet at $90 (Save 20%)

-
HeadphoneswootSamsung
Reg. $110+ $90

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds BTS Edition for $89.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching as much as $150, today’s offer is $20 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now, beats the low there by $10, and is one of the best offers to date. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here alongside a stylish black and blue colorway inspired by BTS. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just grab the standard Samsung Galaxy Buds for $7in two styles. This pair of true wireless earbuds delivers 6-hour battery life with a similar design to the featured option, just without the active noise cancellation or BTS-inspired coloring. But for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds or a more affordable alternative, these are worth considering. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Then dive into our headphones guide for some additional ways to upgrade your personal audio setup. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, the new Beats Flex wireless headphones have just dropped in price for the first time at $45, which are joined by this ongoing V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless deal at $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount...
V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-ti...
Samsung’s 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor packs ...
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G sees 33% discount to new ...
Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & ...
Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time lows from $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
70% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$4 Learn More
20% off

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad falls to low of $45, more from $20

$20+ Learn More
New low

Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch at a new all-time low

$160 off Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, speakers, much more from $36

$36 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from Gatorade and more

$10+ Learn More
50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More