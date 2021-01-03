Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ fall to one of the best prices yet at $90 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds BTS Edition for $89.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching as much as $150, today’s offer is $20 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now, beats the low there by $10, and is one of the best offers to date. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here alongside a stylish black and blue colorway inspired by BTS. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just grab the standard Samsung Galaxy Buds for $79 in two styles. This pair of true wireless earbuds delivers 6-hour battery life with a similar design to the featured option, just without the active noise cancellation or BTS-inspired coloring. But for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds or a more affordable alternative, these are worth considering. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Then dive into our headphones guide for some additional ways to upgrade your personal audio setup. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, the new Beats Flex wireless headphones have just dropped in price for the first time at $45, which are joined by this ongoing V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless deal at $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

