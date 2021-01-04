FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Deco Gear’s wooden headphone stand upgrades your desk setup at just $17 shipped

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand for $16.99 shipped. Compared to the normal $30 or more going rate, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and saves you $13. This headphone stand is universally-sized so it can fit just about any set of cans, from high-end to gaming and even Apple’s latest AirPods Max. The curved design forms a “natural rest” for your headphones, helping to avoid additional stretching or bending of the band. Plus, it’s formed using layered wood into a solid piece, which is gorgeous looking for being on your desk. Ratings are thin but positive here, and you’ll find that Deco Gear is well-reviewed overall.

Pick up the Brainwavz Hengja to hang your headphones off the side of your desk, instead of placing them on top. It’s available on Amazon for $15, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. Mounting won’t be permanent either, as it just clamps to your desk, allowing you to easily move it around should the need arise.

Not sure what type of headphone stand you want? Well, our handy guide will help you make that decision with ease. We take a look at several options, and even go in-depth with a video to assist in your purchase. So, be sure to give that a look before you pick one up.

More on the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

