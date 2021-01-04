FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
75% off from $10

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event offers up to 75% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, New Balance, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike TR8 Training Shoes for men that are currently marked down to just $33. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $100. These shoes are a great way to hit your New Year’s goals with a supportive design and cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re also flexible for quick movements and to give you a natural stride when running or walking. Plus, this style is lightweight and available in four fun color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, t-shirts, polos, and more.

