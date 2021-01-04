Get personalized workouts and meal plans with one year of BetterMe for $20

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

If your resolution for 2021 was getting leaner and fitter, you might want to try BetterMe. This highly-rated app provides personalized workouts and meal plans to help you hit specific body goals. You can currently get a BetterMe one-year subscription for just $19.99 at 9to5Toys Specials. 

When Hollywood stars need to achieve a certain physique, they hire a personal trainer to guide them through every rep and even every calorie. Rated at 4.5 on the App Store and 4.3 on Google Play, this app can even track your exercise.

BetterMe provides the same level of input, without the crazy fees. Available on iOS and Android, this app is about targeted exercise and eating. 

To make it work, the app asks you a series of questions: which area of your body needs most attention, what motivates you, your height, your weight, and so on.

BetterMe then uses this information to create a personalized workout plan, paced according to the schedule you choose. You then simply open the app on each workout day and follow the videos on screen. It’s just like doing a 1-to-1 class at home.

In addition, BetterMe tells you how to refuel. The plan factors in your food preferences and delivers delicious, healthy recipes that anyone can cook at home.

Order today to get your one-year subscription for $19.99. You can also get a three-year subscription for $29.99 or lifetime membership for just $39.99.

