Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy handsets: Z Flip $409 off, S20 FE $600, more from $445

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones starting at $445 shipped. Headlining is the Galaxy Z Flip 256GB for $971.67. Usually fetching $1,380, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a folding design reminiscent of old school flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 256GB of storage. On top of its unique form-factor, you’ll also find a Snapdragon 855+ processor, all-day battery life, and a dual 12MP rear camera system. Over 110 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more deals in this Samsung Galaxy sale.

Other Samsung Galaxy smartphones on sale:

Or just go with the Google Pixel 4a, which you can currently score for free with a 24-month commitment. Get all of the details in our coverage right here and then hit up our Android guide for even more.

Galaxy Z Flip features:

An expansive smartphone experience with a groundbreaking new foldable glass display, high-definition camera and Hideaway Hinge to capture your life from every angle. Your new Galaxy Z Flip includes exclusive access to a dedicated support team on demand by phone and white glove care, in-person onboarding, tutorials and enhanced options for mail-in repair.

