Start the year with Google Pixel 4a for free with 24-mo. commitment (Reg. $380)

-
AndroidGoogleVerizon
Reg. $380 FREE

Verizon Wireless offers Google’s Pixel 4a 128GB for FREE when you agree to a 24-month contract. Activation fees may apply. Regularly $380 or more, today’s deal matches our December mention. Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review and customers leaving ratings at Amazon agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In case you missed it yesterday, Lowe’s has a stellar deal on Google Home Mini bundled with a smart speaker for $30. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time and down from the usual $65 going rate.

Google Pixel 4a features:

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

