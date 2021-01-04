Leather Apple Watch band in various styles down to $8.50 from $15+

KYISGOS (99% positive all-time) via Amazon offers its Leather Loop Apple Watch Band in various colors for $8.66 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $15 and today’s deal beats our Black Friday mention by $2.50. Avoid the pricey alternatives from Apple and go with this sleek leather band instead. This particular model features a semi-loop design that differs from other third-party leather options we’ve featured regularly. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 7,700 Amazon reviewers.

Leather Loop Watch Band features:

KYISGOS watch band uses fashionable leather style design with stainless steel buckle, convenient and easy to interchange. The watch band adapter and buckle are Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE All models. It can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

