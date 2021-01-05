FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 2-pack of stainless steel tumblers hits the all-time low at $20 Prime shipped

-
20% off $20

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Tumblers for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the black or silver set. Regularly $25, this is 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a pair of stainless steel, 30-ounce tumblers with vacuum insulation that keeps beverages hot for up to 6-hours or cold for up to 12. A perfect addition to your 2021 workout gear or EDC, Amazon says they fit “most single-serve brewers and car cup holders,” while the flip-top lids can be removed for easy cleaning and filling. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is actually slightly less than Amazon is charging for the 20-ounce pair right now, but there are more affordable options out there. If you don’t need the 2-pack, there are plenty of highly-rated Contigo options on Amazon for less, like the massively popular Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug for around $14 Prime shipped or so. But you’ll definitely want to check out the bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler at under $10 Prime shipped. You can actually score a pair of these for slightly less than today’s featured 2-pack offer, providing you don’t mind the slightly smaller 24-ounce capacity here. They also carry stellar ratings from over 19,000 Amazon customers. 

We also have plenty of ways to both keep those tumblers filled up and help with your New Year’s health resolutions as well. First up, Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with notable deals on Brita pitchers and dispensers starting from under $20. But we also have a wide-ranging protein powder and health supplement Gold Box sale running at up to 35% off, not to mention yesterday’s MyProtein sale

More on the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Tumbler:

  • 30-ounce stainless-steel tumbler (2-pack, black); fits most single-serve brewers and car cup holders
  • Double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel construction keeps beverages hot (for up to 6 hours) or cold (for up to 12 hours)
  • Flip lid made of durable BPA-free black plastic for secure beverage containment and comfortable sipping
  • Removable lid twists off easily for convenient filling and cleaning; tumbler should be hand washed only; do not microwave

